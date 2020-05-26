Canutillo ISD teachers to receive pay raise for 2020-21 school year

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Canutillo Independent School District Board of Trustees has unanimously approved a two percent general pay increase for all employees.

The salary increase keeps Canutillo ISD among the highest-paying school districts in the region.

Starting teacher salaries will increase from $52,500 to $53,150 per year and all other teachers’ pay will climb through pay-scale step increases, a release said.

“I consider our faculty and staff our greatest assets,” said Superintendent Dr. Pedro Galaviz. “We truly appreciate the work they do in educating and supporting our students.”

“We are pleased to be able to provide these salary increases to our teachers and staff during such a challenging time,” said Board President Sergio Coronado. “They have worked so hard for our children and the present situation has demanded even more of their time and effort.”