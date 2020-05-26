1  of  2
Breaking News
Two new COVID-19 deaths reported in El Paso 16 new coronavirus cases in Dona Ana County, two at Otero County Prison

Canutillo ISD teachers to receive pay raise for 2020-21 school year

News

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Canutillo Independent School District Board of Trustees has unanimously approved a two percent general pay increase for all employees.

The salary increase keeps Canutillo ISD among the highest-paying school districts in the region.

Starting teacher salaries will increase from $52,500 to $53,150 per year and all other teachers’ pay will climb through pay-scale step increases, a release said.

“I consider our faculty and staff our greatest assets,” said Superintendent Dr. Pedro Galaviz. “We truly appreciate the work they do in educating and supporting our students.”

“We are pleased to be able to provide these salary increases to our teachers and staff during such a challenging time,” said Board President Sergio Coronado. “They have worked so hard for our children and the present situation has demanded even more of their time and effort.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Tips to deal with coronavirus fear and anxiety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips to deal with coronavirus fear and anxiety"

Carlos Gonzalez on Immigration Teleconference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Carlos Gonzalez on Immigration Teleconference"

Hatch resident: Village forgotten during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hatch resident: Village forgotten during pandemic"

Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear Midday Update 5/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear Midday Update 5/25"

El Pasoan celebrates 103 birthday

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Pasoan celebrates 103 birthday"

Parade for 95-year-old World War II Veteran

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parade for 95-year-old World War II Veteran"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link