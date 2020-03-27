Canutillo ISD extends school closures until further notice

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Canutillo Independent School District has extended school closures until further notice after the City of El Paso’s ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ order.

According to a release students and staff have been asked to stay home and follow health department guidelines regarding the spread of COVID-19.

Canutillo ISD will begin online distance learning Monday, March 30. Staff members distributed electronic devices to students who do not have a computer, laptop, or tablet at home.

Visit the district’s website to learn more about Online Learning and download The Remote Learning Toolkit at http://www.canutillo-isd.org/COVID19/Online_Learning

Meal distribution for children will continue during the closure. To view the current schedule visit http://www.canutillo-isd.org/COVID19/free_breakfast_and_lunch_schedule

All other district events are postponed. Graduations will be postponed if health guidelines do not allow having them in May, the district said.