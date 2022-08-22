EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A year after seeing voters reject a multimillion-dollar bond issue, Canutillo Independent School District is going back to the same voters and asking them to approve $264 million in bonds.

The bond issue will be on the November ballot and if approved would address what the district is calling “critical needs” in safety and security, growth, equity and student programing at schools throughout the district.

The project list includes: $14 million for safety and security upgrades at every school and facility in the district; the reconstruction of Canutillo Middle School and taking on major maintenance projects at existing elementary schools; the relocation of Alderete Middle School to the 7911 zip code; adding a classroom wing at Reyes Elementary School; a classroom wing addition at Canutillo High School that would go toward boosting fine arts, career, technical education and athletics; and $25 million for new construction at the Northwest Early College High School.

In addition, the bond also includes a proposition, that if approved, would provide $8.4 million to cover the purchase of computers and other technology that the district made during the Covid-19 pandemic for students to take home electronic devices to be used for remote learning.

If approved, the bond would add up to 3 cents to the CISD tax rate, according to information provided by the district. On an average Canutillo ISD home, which is valued at $223,258, the bond would raise a homeowner’s school tax bill by about $5 a month.

For more information on the bond, visit canutillo-isd.org/canutillobond2022.