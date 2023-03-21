EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Canutillo High School temporarily evacuated the campus for about 45 minutes on Tuesday morning, March 21.

The school was temporarily evacuated after because of a burning smell and the spread of smoke in some classrooms.

The campus was evacuated from about 11:30 a.m. and students safely returned to class at about 12:15 p.m.

The El Paso Fire Department was able to determine the smoke came from a heating and cooling system motor in the G-Wing of the school.

After an investigation, it was determined by fire authorities that the school was safe and students were allowed to return to classes.

No injuries were reported.