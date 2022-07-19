EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 2019 Canutllo High School graduate and El Paso, Texas, native is serving in the U.S. Navy as part of the world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise, Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC).

Petty Officer 3rd Class Jeremiah Guerra is an operations specialist aboard USS Sampson, currently operating out of Everett, Washington.

A Navy operations specialist is responsible for operating the navigation equipment and managing the safety and navigation of the ship.

“Growing up in my town it was important to start working early and work hard, so I brought that mentality into the Navy, and it helps me always push forward,” said Guerra.

As the world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity that helps participants foster and sustain cooperative relationships that are critical to ensuring safety at sea and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971.

Serving in the Navy means Guerra is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.



“The Navy provides security to the oceans and ensures free trade between countries,” said Guerra.

During RIMPAC, a network of capable, adaptive partners train and operate together in order to strengthen their collective forces and promote a free and open Indo-Pacific. RIMPAC 2022 contributes to the increased interoperability, resiliency and agility needed by the Joint and Combined Force to deter and defeat aggression by major powers across all domains and levels of conflict.



As a member of the U.S. Navy, Guerra and other sailors know they are part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes providing the Navy the nation needs.



“It means I get to have a good job, but I also get to be part of a team and work toward a larger goal,” added Guerra.

