EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The FFA Association awarded two high school students from Eastlake and Canutillo on July 12 at the 95th Annual Texas FFA Convention.

The Lone Star Award is the most prestigious award the state of Texas can give to a member of the FFA. However, to earn it, you must dedicate your spare time to the community.

“At this convention, 2,500 students that got this award applied for the award. So, it’s not competitive. You don’t have to interview for it; you don’t have to take a quiz. As long as you qualify for the award, and you worked hard to meet these qualifications. Then you can receive the award on stage,” said Eastlake Highschool Area 2 Vice President/Member Jordan Cardwell-Roach.

Canutillo Area 2 Vice President Michelle Demoss says the reason she joined the FFA was because her father always wanted to join but never had the chance. Luckily, Canutillo is an Agriculture school, giving the high school student the opportunity to sign up.

“At some schools, they offer different pathways. It’s a co-curricular. So, in order to be an FFA member, you have to be enrolled or involved in an agriculture course, but to further your development for yourself. As a leader in the agriculture leadership, to learn more, you really need to become an FFA member to get the full experience,” Cardwell -Roach said.

Contributing with community services, such as food drives, shelter donations or cleaning up at public parks. Cardwell-Roach tells KTSM everything that is done in the FFA gives fellow members a boost when applying for jobs after high school.

Before Demoss held a leadership camp in Big Spring, TX back in late June, she prepared along with other officers.

“I want to say we had our S.L.C. which is the State Leadership Conference. The Texas State FFA Officers held a leadership camp for us officers. All area officers are around the state of Texas went to Lubbock at Texas Tech. We attended a leadership camp,” said Demoss.

She later then attended Howard College to prove West Texas FFA students, a workshop about trust, accountability and teamwork.

The FFA Association is one of the world’s largest student organizations, with 850, 823 members across all 50 states. Including Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. To learn more about Texas FFA click here.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.