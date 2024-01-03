SUNLAND PARK, NM (KTSM) — Cannabis sales in Sunland Park, New Mexico are booming and contributing to the community while also attracting tourists.

Statistics show that in 2023 from January to November, Sunland Park had over $30 million in sales.

Sunland Park Mayor Javier Perea told KTSM there are over two dozen dispensaries throughout the city and with the growing industry, it has poured back into the community.

“This has been positive for the city’s general fund revenues with the additional taxes that it brings in,” Perea said.

Perea said that because of the cannabis industry, it has brought life into the community as it’s a smaller component of a larger vision they have for the city.

“I think this has been very beneficial. And again, what we hope to see from this is a spill over into restaurants coming into the area, entertainment venues coming into the area, to pretty much catalyze a new economic future for the city,” Perea said.

Pablo Duran, owner of Fields of Dreams, told KTSM his business is one of the pioneers that has been able to contribute to the city and the entertainment district.

Duran said that each dispensary is different when the industry grows the same.

“I think this is the new gold rush and everybody tries to get into it. It’s not what you think, it’s what it is with that, if you are a very high-end risk, you know, this is a very costly investment in this facility,” Duran said.

From back then in 2022 when recreational sales became legal to right now, Sunland Park has reached $45 million in total sales.

