EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two Democratic candidates have already thrown their hats into the ring for El Paso County district attorney.

The seat is currently held by District Attorney Bill Hicks who was appointed after embattled former D.A. Yvonne Rosales resigned in December 2022.

Hicks, a Republican, was appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott and his term ends in December 2024.

KTSM 9 News asked Hicks if he planned to run in 2024 but he says he’s not focused on politics.

“The office was in such bad shape when we started, it has taken such a tremendous effort to focus and get the office rebuilt that is really taking all of my time and energy. I’m much more concerned about getting the office restored,” said Hicks when asked if he would be running for D.A. in 2024.

As we reported Hicks took over when Rosales resigned after she faced a removal trial.

During Rosales’s time in office, 850 misdemeanor and felony cases were dismissed, there was a large turnover of staff in the office and concerns over the handling of the Walmart shooter case were bubbling.

The two candidates who have announced they will be running are both Democrats.

They include James Montoya who lost in a runoff election against Rosales in 2020 and has been outspoken about Rosales’s handling of the office.

Montoya left the D.A.’s office when Rosales took over.

He spoke with us about his experience in taking criminal cases to trial.

“I know how to handle the big cases. I was working on the Wal-Mart case in 2019. I was working on Deputy Herrera’s case in 2019, in 2020. So that is my bread and butter. I love going to trials. I think that’s what the DA’s office needs right now is an experienced trial lawyer to lead that office,” Montoya said.

Montoya was an assistant district attorney under former District Attorney Jaime Esparza from 2013 to 2020.

“I prosecuted homicides and other violent crimes here in El Paso. You know, major aggravated assaults, organized crime, things like that. That’s when I ran for D.A. the first time,” said Montoya.

In 2021 he accepted a position with the Justice Department as an assistant United States attorney, prosecuting violent crime on Indian reservations in Oklahoma for 18 months. Then for the last nine months he has been a deputy public defender for El Paso County.

The other Democratic candidate is Nancy Casas who worked as an assistant district attorney and was let go from the D.A.’s office when Rosales took over. Casas spoke with us about what she calls “well-rounded experience.”

“You do have to be a trial attorney. We have to know how to try a case. You have to be able to know how to be in the courtroom and manage a docket. But I know a little bit more than that. I also know the implementation of the rule of law. I know how the cases come into the system. I know how to maintain it, how to manage and how to be an administrator,” Casas said.

She is a a prosecutor with over two decades of experience and an attorney for 22 years.

She worked at the D.A.’s office for nine years and did misdemeanors and felonies. She left for two years to prosecute overseas in the European Union in the country of Kosovo.

Casas says after that, she was a trainer in the rule of law in Latin American countries.

Then she came back to El Paso to the D.A.’s office where she worked in the in-take unit for seven years.

After being let go by Rosales, she got a job with the County Attorney’s Office.

“I learned a lot about how the departments work within the county government. I learned how important it is to learn about your budget, about contract writing, about asking advice from the County Attorney’s Office,” Casas said.

The primary election for the El Paso district attorney will be in March 2024.

Hicks’ term will finishes at the end of 2024.