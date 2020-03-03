Candidates running for El Paso County Commissioner Precinct 3 share why they deserve your vote

County Commissioners play a vital role when it comes to managing several different issues, especially for one of the fastest growing parts of El Paso which is the far eastside.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Election day is just a few hours away, and candidates running for El Paso County Commissioner in Precinct 3 told KTSM they’re looking to make improvements to the far eastside and mission valley.

Current County Commissioner Vince Perez reiterated some of the work that’s been happening already for precinct 3, “There are long term efforts to improve the quality of life. We want to expand on that in the next four years with issues like parks, public libraries, and other services to help improve the quality of life in our communities. I think we’ve done a good job of helping to build infrastructure and we hope to continue on that momentum.”​​

Meanwhile, four other candidates are running for the seat including democrats Iliana Holguin, Elia Garcia, and Eduardo Romero. The only republican running is Randy French.



Many priorities each candidate shared are fixing budgetary issues, infrastructure, storm water and drainage, along with government transparency.

“They (taxpayers) see their taxes go up but they don’t see a corresponding increase in services. Instead they see the commissioners giving themselves raises,” Holguin said, “So I’m running because I want the people of mission valley and far east El Paso to feel like they have a voice and have someone fighting for them each and everyday.”

“I’ve been Mayor in the City of Socorro for the last two and a half years and in that position I’ve seen the needs and concerns of our constituents. I think that it’s important to have someone who grew up in our community that understands our needs to represent them,” Garcia said.

French pointed out one of his major concerns: public safety.

“I had a very poor response time from a fire station that was 13 miles away. It took them 2 hours to get there. So our emergency services in El Paso County for the rural areas is very poor. They’re not funded correctly. They don’t have enough man power,” French explained.



KTSM reached out to Eduardo Romero multiple times however did not receive any response.



Overall, these candidates we did speak with said it’s important for voters to make their voice heard in this primary election.

“Even when you don’t vote, you’re making a decision to allow others to make that decision for you. So I strongly encourage everybody, regardless of who you vote for, just come have your voice heard,” Perez shared.

“If the voters want to see new leadership and a fresh perspective as well as a women’s voice, they need to come out to vote,” Holguin said.

“Above all, it’s important for people to understand that we are here for them. We’re here to serve them. No matter how big or small the issue is we are here to represent them,” Garcia shared.



“Research your candidates, figure out who you think is going to best represent you. As your county commissioner, I work for you. I don’t work for me or anyone else, I work specifically for you,” French added.

Remember the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



To check what your designated polling location is, click here.

