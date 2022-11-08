Want to get involved this holiday season and spread some good cheer?

Every winter, Candlelighters El Paso serves over 100 families by hosting “Adopt A Family” where people go grocery shopping for a patient family’s Thanksgiving dinner or go Christmas shopping for them. After, they go to the hospital and deliver them to the patients and their families themselves.

Candlelighters El Paso will also be hosting a toy drive this holiday season where anybody is welcome to drop off toys at their facility.

The Candlelighters El Paso Facebook page currently has over 4.1 K followers and it has played a significant role in developing awareness about Candlelighters. This page has served as a resource for the community about informing them about events that Candlelighters is having. To get involved with Candlelighters, visit their Facebook page, and their website.

Candlelighters El Paso is a non-profit organization that is currently helping over 200 cancer kids with active treatments by providing them with financial, social recreation, and therapeutic services. More details regarding their organization and events can be found on their Facebook page. I would love for you to interview Norma Reyes about the impact that El Paso Candlelighters is making in the community. If you would like to get in contact let me know, I look forward to hearing from you!