EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Children’s Hospital has a new medical director for its Southwest University Pediatric Blood and Cancer Center.

Dr. Michael Rytting is now responsible for overseeing the interdisciplinary team of doctors, nurses, child life specialists and social workers that work together at the center.

The blood and cancer center at the El Paso Children’s Hospital also provides an onsite infusion clinic.

Rytting is a pediatric hematologist/oncologist who specializes in treating children with various blood diseases and cancers. This includes leukemia, lymphoma as well as other pediatric tumors. Rytting also treats bleeding disorders in children.

Rytting’s career in medicine began in 1990, when he graduated with his medical degree from the University of Michigan Medical School, Ann Arbor. After medical school, Rytting completed residency at University of Texas Medical School at Houston, Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and the University of Texas Medical School at Houston, Internal Medicine. He also served as a professor in the Department of Pediatrics Patient Care and The Children’s Cancer Hospital at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. Additionally, Rytting is board certified in pediatric hematology and oncology through Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso (TTUHSCEP).

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store