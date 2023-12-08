(KDVR) — When applying for U.S. citizenship, applicants are required to take a naturalization test. The answers are harder than you think.

The test is composed of an English and civics test.

During the test, applicants must demonstrate an understanding of the English language including the ability to read, write and speak basic English. There are also questions about the American government and history.

There are 100 possible civics (history and government) questions, which are split up into 10 different categories. Applicants are only asked 10 questions and must answer six correctly.

Here are 10 questions chosen from the naturalization test. One question was chosen from each category.

Can you answer these 10 questions on the naturalization test?

When you highlight the black area with your mouse, the answer will appear.

What is the “rule of law”?

Everyone must follow the law.

Leaders must obey the law.

Government must obey the law.

No one is above the law.

What stops one branch of government from becoming too powerful?

Checks and balances

Separation of powers

Name one right only for United States citizens.

Vote in a federal election

Run for federal office

What happened at the Constitutional Convention?

The Constitution was written.

The Founding Fathers wrote the Constitution.

When was the Constitution written?

1787

What did Susan B. Anthony do?

Fought for women’s rights.

Fought for civil ri ghts.

Who was President during World War I?

(Woodrow) Wilson

Name one of the two longest rivers in the United States.

Missouri (River)

Mississippi (River)

What is the name of the national anthem?

The Star-Spangled Banner

When do we celebrate Independence Day?

July 4

Did you pass?

If applicants fail the test, they will get two more attempts. If they fail the test in the initial interview, they will be retested on the failed portion between 60 and 90 days from the date of their initial interview.