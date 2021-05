EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Camp Cohen will have its grand opening this upcoming weekend.

The new aquatic park will open its doors Saturday May 29, at 11 a.m.

This is the Sun City’s first water park, and it is located at the site of the old Diablos Stadium in North East El Paso.

The park will feature a water playground, a lazy river, and more.

Water park officials say the park will be open every day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.