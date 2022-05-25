EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The summer months bring lots of opportunities for shelter pets to find new homes, but before they make it to their new families, they need help from El Pasoans willing to provide them a temporary loving home.

El Paso Animal Services’ “Flight Attendant Foster Program” is a short-term fostering opportunity to prepare dogs for transport to other shelters and rescues for adoption.

This program asks families to welcome dogs into their hearts and homes for a one-to three-week period while they wait for their rescue flight to their new homes located in northern states.

Transports have begun, and the community can help this lifesaving effort by fostering a transport pet for a couple of weeks before they hop on their ground transport or flight. This not only helps keep pets healthier and safer prior to their rescue transport, but it also helps clear space in the already-full shelter during these peak intake months.

The “Flight Attendant Foster Program” is completely free, with all supplies and veterinary care provided during the foster period. Families only need to supply love and a temporary home.

Families ready to help save lives by becoming a foster can sign up online at www.ElPasoAnimalServices.org/foster.

