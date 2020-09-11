Calling all Texas lottery lovers: lotto games go mobile

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Your chances at winning the lottery have never been better.

Thanks to the Jackpocket lottery app, Texans can now place orders for popular scratch ticket games from the comfort and safety of their home.

People can now play any time, anywhere. The new app allows Texans to play their favorite games like Powerball and Mega Million, along with other state lottery games that provide chances to win.

According to a release, Texas players have won more than $7.5 million in lottery prizes using the Jackpocket app.

As we previously reported, El Paso had an unclaimed one million dollar Powerball ticket a few months ago. With the new app, Texans will not have to worry about losing their lottery tickets. According to Texas Lottery, ticket numbers will be sent straight to your phone and email.

Jackpocket’s scratch-off feature makes its public debut just in time to kick off the 2020 NFL season, allowing fans to get in the game with Jackpocket’s football-themed variety pack of five Cowboys and five Houston Texans scratch tickets.

Both Texas Lottery games offer top prizes of $100,000 and promotional second-chance prizes, such as season tickets, autographed jerseys and VIP experiences.

“We handpick the newest and most popular Texas Lottery scratch games to offer on the app, and we know our players are looking forward to football season,” said Jackpocket Founder and CEO Peter Sullivan. “Our scratch ticket feature is another way Jackpocket makes playing the lottery more fun and convenient.”

Players can place orders for well-known jackpot games, including Powerball, Mega Millions, Lotto Texas, Texas Two-Step, All or Nothing, Pick 3, Daily 4, and Cash 5 and view digital scans of their tickets right on their phone, the release said.

Visit Jackpocket.com for more details.