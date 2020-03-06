Call for entries now open for Border Biennial

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso Museum of Art (EPMA) and the Museo de Arte de Ciudad Juárez (MACJ) announce the call for entries for the 6th Border Biennial.

Artists who are living and working within a 200-mile radius of the US/Mexico border and want to be featured can submit entries online through March 31.

The exhibit will be on view at the EPMA and the MACJ from Nov. 20 to March 28, 2021.

“The El Paso Museum of Art is proud to continue to showcase works of art by those living and working on the border,” said El Paso Museum of Art Interim Director, Dr. Vladimir von Tsurikov in a release. “The biennial prompts reflection on the experiences and challenges of living on the border while promoting connections.”

Artists will be chosen and several established artists will be invited who may live beyond the border, but who engage with it in their work, according to a news release by the city of El Paso.

“ The 6th annual Border Biennial highlights the creative endeavors of artists in and around our community,” said Deputy City Manager of Quality of Life Tracey Jerome in a release. “The exhibition reaffirms EPMA’s commitment to support the work of living artists and to engage in a cultural dialogue about art and its importance.”

Artworks selected will be concerned with the historical, contemporary, and future effects of the boundary and policies on people, animals, environment, landscape, and goods, as well as, economies, infrastructure, migration, and theory; prejudice, violence, identity, and nationality, the release said.

The exhibition will be accompanied by programs and illustrations featuring essays and proposals for future border projects.

To apply or for additional information visit the El Paso Museum of Art online www.epma.art/art/exhibitions/6th-border-biennial-6ta-bienal-fronteriza.