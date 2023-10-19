EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A couple from California left their life behind to move to the Borderland chasing a culinary dream… owning a food truck.

Currently located in Horizon off of Eastlake and Rojas, and occasionally popping up on NEEP Collective in Northeast El Paso, CaliPaso is a food truck owned by Christina Ambriz and her husband, a couple that was always interested in “cooking and entertaining.”

“We were always interested in cooking and entertaining. We had another kind of business in California, but we hoped that moving to El Paso would give us the opportunity to try what we always wanted to do, which is opening a food truck,” said Ambriz.

Ambriz said she moved to El Paso with her husband in December 2020, but it wasn’t until May of 2023 that they opened their business.

“It took us time to build the food truck because we built it from a FedEx truck, and also we wanted to explore El Paso a little bit before we started working. We like to joke that we were retired for a couple of years but we were ready to start the food truck,” said Ambriz.

When trying to choose a place to start their business, Ambriz said they looked at different states, but she had ties to Texas.

“We looked at Utah, Nevada and Texas. Actually, my family is from Texas, my mom was born and raised in Texas, my grandparents are from Texas so, I had some ties to Texas,” said Ambriz. “I have cousins here and it was still close enough to California and Nevada, we have two adult children one on each state and it’s close enough for us to drive to see them.”

Talking about the food truck’s name, Ambriz said they wanted to pay respect to El Paso since its now their new home.

“We have so much respect for the community and El Paso. We wanted to portray that in our name, combining both California and El Paso,” said Ambriz. “The community has been so loving and welcoming with us, we couldn’t be more grateful.”

When it comes to food, the couple wanted to implement their own style with the food El Pasoans enjoy the most… tacos.

“Even now that there are a lot of taco trucks in the community, we noticed how people like to try different styles and we can provide our own style to the food El Pasoans really enjoy,” said Ambriz.

With their menu currently working well, Ambriz said they will be implementing things they really wanted to make as they go on.

“For instance, I wanted to make a big chile verde burrito and now that the weather is changing, we are going to be able to have our smoked brisket ramen that my husband makes absolutely delicious,” said Ambriz. “We are adding our little touch ups of our personal favorites.”

Ambriz said she was lucky to be able to do what she loves with her husband, who she’s been working alongside for 24 years, and being able to be part of such a beautiful community.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to be able to do what we do, with the community, with NEEP Collective and our fellow friends that are part of this business as well,” said Ambriz. “It’s just amazing how it feels like we all are a big family.”

To learn more about CaliPaso and follow their schedule you can check their Facebook page here and Instagram account here.