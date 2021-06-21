Café concert series to begin at historic property in uptown El Paso

News

by: Tatiana Favela

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: The Manor at Ten Eleven by Salgado Photo

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A full-service private club and event venue in a newly remodeled historic mansion in uptown opened its doors to the community with a series of events over the weekend.

The Manor at Ten Eleven, located at 1011 N. Mesa Street, is a 3-story mansion that was built in 1914.

It consists of an outdoor Manor Gardens, a carriage house currently acting as a prep kitchen, two floors of outdoor shaded terraces, and a basement that’s linked to hidden tunnels under the property.

The venue hosted a series of events this past weekend including a VIP Founder’s event, a performance by internationally known artist and pianist Raul DiBlasio, and a Father’s Day brunch.

If you missed out on those events, no need to worry. A planned concert series will kick off on Thursday, July 1.

The Café Concert series featuring Raul DiBlasio will be hosted in Manor Gardens at the Manor at Ten Eleven at 7 p.m. Tickets will be on sale at eventbrite.com starting Friday, June 25. The event is open to the public.

The Manor at Ten Eleven is a woman-owned and Hispanic-owned and operated business that opened to the public as a private event venue in October 2020.

For more information, visit epmanor.com.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Cotton Candy with a Twist

EPLA Education Minute- New Campus

HSI: Smugglers tricking El Pasoans into bringing drugs from Juarez

Bond reduced for man accused of pinning couple with vehicle at Central bar

Spectrum adding hundreds of jobs to El Paso with a starting pay of $18 an hour

El Paso celebrates Make Music Day 2021

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link