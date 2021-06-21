Caf concert series to begin at historic property in uptown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –A full-service private club and event venue in a newly remodeled historic mansion in uptown opened its doors to the community with a series of events over the weekend.



The Manor at Ten Eleven, located at 1011 N. Mesa Street, is a 3-story mansion that was built in 1914.



It consists of an outdoor Manor Gardens, a carriage house currently acting as a prep kitchen, two floors of outdoor shaded terraces, and a basement that’s linked to hidden tunnels under the property.



The venue hosted a series of events this past weekend including a VIP Founder’s event, a performance by internationally known artist and pianist Raul DiBlasio, and a Father’s Day brunch.



If you missed out on those events, no need to worry. A planned concert series will kick off on Thursday, July 1.



The Caf Concert series featuring Raul DiBlasio will be hosted in Manor Gardens at the Manor at Ten Eleven at 7 p.m. Tickets will be on sale at eventbrite.com starting Friday, June 25. The event is open to the public.



The Manor at Ten Eleven is a woman-owned and Hispanic-owned and operated business that opened to the public as a private event venue in October 2020.



For more information, visit epmanor.com.

