EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Cactus Trail Elementary School held a ‘Great Blanket and Toy Run’ in conjunction with the school’s community wellness day on Wednesday morning, Dec. 6.

Cactus Trail invited students and their families to the wellness event where students, parents and family members exercised together.

Attendees were also encouraged to bring a new toy or blanket to contribute to the ‘Great Blanket and Toy Run’ to help give back to the community this holiday season.