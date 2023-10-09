EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s are gearing up for the holiday season and plan to hire thousands of seasonal employees across the country.

In El Paso, Cabela’s says it is searching for candidates for positions across several different departments.

The sporting goods and clothing giant will hold a national hiring event on Thursday, Oct. 12 and Friday, Oct. 13.

Job seekers are strongly encouraged to apply in advance at basspro.com/careers. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Locally, the hiring fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at El Paso Cabela’s, 6450-10 North Desert Blvd. Interested candidates who cannot attending the hiring event can contact the store directly at (915) 263-8100.

Team benefits include: merchandise discounts up to 50 percent; “competitive” wages, holiday and vacation pay; and health, dental and life insurance programs for eligible team members.