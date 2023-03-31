EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s is celebrating spring by offering free photos with the Easter bunny.

The retail store encourages families to make a free advanced reservation online to receive a free, studio-quality 4 by 6 color photo. Photo package upgrades will also be available. Stores will offer free bubble wands and giveaways for participants, while supplies last.

Cabela’s is located at 6450-10 Desert Blvd. North in El Paso.

The Easter bunny will be available for pictures at the following times and dates:

11 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 1.

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 2.

5 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Monday, April 3.

5 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4.

5 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5.

4 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 6.

11 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Friday, April 7.

11 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 8.

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 9.

Visit www.basspro.com/easter or www.cabelas.com/easter for more information and click on your local store for more details.