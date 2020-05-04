EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Whitaker Elementary School is celebrating teacher appreciation week by hosting a “Chalk the Block” and “Family Movie Night” for its teachers.

According to a release, students were invited to “chalk the block” in front of the school with messages for their teachers.

Teachers will be allowed to enter the school building on a staggered schedule over the next two weeks to retrieve their personal belongings.

School PTA also made “family movie night” gift bags for teachers to take home and enjoy, a release said.

“Since we were not allowed to enter the school building, we had to figure out a way to recognize our teachers in a different way, using the funds we had raised to date,” said Christina Fenstermacher, chairperson of this year’s teacher appreciation committee. “And, we wanted to give something they could enjoy at home with their family while in quarantine,” she added.

Although the school is limited on funds, Fenstermacher said they could not go without recognizing the amazing faculty who has diligently kept students learning through EPISD@home.

“We have such a supportive parent community at Whitaker Elementary and an awesome PTA,” said Antoinette Carpenter, Principal at the school, adding, “This transition has been rough on some of our teachers…some are enjoying the technology aspect, but many miss being in the building and all that goes with it! We are so grateful for the recognition from our families.”