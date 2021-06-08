Busy week of drug seizures, fugitives apprehended at El Paso area ports of entry

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Within a span of a week, officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized over 190 pounds of methamphetamine, 29 pounds of cocaine, 23 pounds of fentanyl, 42 pounds of marijuana and arrested 25 fugitives from justice at the El Paso area ports of entry.

Officials said June 4 was one of the busiest days at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing. CBP Officers had a total of four drug seizures.

The first encounter happened before 9:00 a.m. when a 19-year-old male tried to smuggle 70 pounds of meth that was hidden in the floor of a vehicle. Shortly after, a drug sniffing dog found led a CBP Officer to discover narcotics on three people in the pedestrian area. Two of the individuals were 15-years-old, and the other was an 18-year-old. One of the juveniles had two pounds of fentanyl pills strapped to his groin area, and the second juvenile had one pound of meth strapped to his back and abdomen. The 18-year-old had .55 pounds of meth hidden in his groin area as well.

CBP Officers had several other seizures of drugs throughout the week including cocaine, heroin, marijuana, meth, and fentanyl.

Officials said 25 fugitives from justice were also arrested by CBP Officers from the El Paso, West Texas and Southern New Mexico region.



A 22-year-old U.S. citizen was arrested at the Ysleta Port of Entry on June 6 for kidnapping charges out of the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, officials said. The day after, a 43-year-old U.S. citizen, wanted for Sex Offense against a Child, was repatriated by Mexican authorities at the Stanton border crossing and taken into custody by CBP.



Officials said other arrests made throughout the week included assault, sexual assault, possession and distribution of a controlled substance, probation violation and theft.



CBP Officers arrested all subjects and turned them over to local and federal authorities to face charges.

“CBP Officers remain focused on their mission of protecting the homeland,” said Hector Mancha, CBP Director of Field Operation, “We all have a professional and a personal stake in working hard to keep our communities safe.”



