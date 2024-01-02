EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One El Paso business — Madre Rosa — says it is being impacted by the ongoing I-10 Widening West project and they have been forced to make some changes.

The Texas Department of Transportation, meanwhile, told KTSM the reason for the road construction is to keep up with continued population growth in that part of El Paso County.

“It started in the last day of May of 2022 and is expected to conclude at the very latest by the end of summer of 2025,” said Jennifer Wright, a spokeswoman for TxDOT said.

Daily commuters said they have had to change their ways and consider where they are going.

“It’s stressful, inconvenient and frustrating,” said Eddie Morelos, who drives through that area every day.

Morelos said he also feels for the businesses in the area which are being affected.

Madre Rosa restaurant told KTSM they are feeling the effects of the ongoing construction.

“As time has progressed and the construction has moved further west, it’s really affecting access to the business entirely,” said Carlos Sanchez, co-owner of Madre Rosa.

Sanchez said they have had to change and adjust employee schedules because they are right in the middle of the congestion which makes access difficult for customers.

“It’s not like there’s massive obstacles, but it’s just because of the amount of traffic that just congests it, just makes it impossible,” Sanchez said.

Wright said the construction will pay off and will help with mobility in the area.

“I think it’s important that people look at it as short-term pain for long-term gain,” Wright said.

Sanchez said he understand it constitutes growing pains as El Paso is a rapidly growing city although it hurts right now.

“It does take a toll on the local guys and I’m sure it does too, on the big guys,” too,” he said.

Starting this Saturday at 9 p.m., there will be the first of six 33-hour closures from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 8.

