Workforce Solutions Borderplex hosts virtual job fair Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Workforce Solutions Borderplex will host a virtual job fair Tuesday, August 25, from 10 a.m. to noon. To register, please visit https://bit.ly/JobsNowEP.
Event features and highlights include:
- “Interactive Hiring Room” which allows companies to view real time visitors, resumes, applications and live chat/video.
- Candidates can log in from their phone, tablet or computer and speak directly with recruiters, apply to open positions and research companies all in one location.
- All candidate activity while in hiring room is tracked and available to employers.
Participating Employers listed below seek to hire for positions in CDL, manufacturing, customer service, personal care attendants, and food service.
- Adecco Staffing
- Aerotek
- American Directions
- Border Apparel
- Comfort Keepers
- Excel Manufacturing
- International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 583
- Masayoshi Sushi
- Outreach Health Services
- Puentes Concrete Contractor
- Russell Transport Inc.
- TLC Associates
- US Army NAF Morale, Welfare, and Recreation
- US National Personal Care
- Vertex Contractors
For more information, call the WSB Business Services Team at 915-887-2332 or send an email to business@borderplexjobs.com.