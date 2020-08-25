Workforce Solutions Borderplex hosts virtual job fair Tuesday

FILE – In this July 15, 2020, file photo, One-stop operator Vickie Gregorio with the Heartland Workforce Solutions talks to a jobseeker outside the workforce office in Omaha, Neb., as others seeking employment wait behind her. President Donald Trump’s plan to offer a stripped-down boost in unemployment benefits to millions of Americans amid the coronavirus outbreak has thus far found little traction among the states, which would be required to pick up a quarter of the cost to deliver the maximum benefit. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Workforce Solutions Borderplex will host a virtual job fair Tuesday, August 25, from 10 a.m. to noon. To register, please visit https://bit.ly/JobsNowEP.

Event features and highlights include:

“Interactive Hiring Room” which allows companies to view real time visitors, resumes, applications and live chat/video.

Candidates can log in from their phone, tablet or computer and speak directly with recruiters, apply to open positions and research companies all in one location.

All candidate activity while in hiring room is tracked and available to employers.

Participating Employers listed below seek to hire for positions in CDL, manufacturing, customer service, personal care attendants, and food service.

Adecco Staffing

Aerotek

American Directions

Border Apparel

Comfort Keepers

Excel Manufacturing

International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 583

Masayoshi Sushi

Outreach Health Services

Puentes Concrete Contractor

Russell Transport Inc.

TLC Associates

US Army NAF Morale, Welfare, and Recreation

US National Personal Care

Vertex Contractors

For more information, call the WSB Business Services Team at 915-887-2332 or send an email to business@borderplexjobs.com.