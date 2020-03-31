What businesses need to know about government resources related to Covid-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Many small businesses are scrambling as the spread of Covid-19 forces difficult decisions to be made based on the virus’s negative economic impact. The federal government is providing resources and guidance to help small businesses remain afloat. Read on to learn about programs created by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Small businesses, certain nonprofit organizations, veterans organizations, Tribal businesses, independent contractors, and people who are self-employed can qualify for:

A loan up to $10 million that will be determined based on the average of eight weeks prior payroll and an additional 25% of that amount

Payments on this loan will be deferred for six months

If a business maintains its workforce, loan forgiveness will be applied to the amount of the loan used to cover the first two months of payroll as well as other expenses

Small business owners in the U.S. may apply to the Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan advance to receive up to $10,000 for businesses with under 500 employees. This program will:

Provide businesses with working capital loans up to $2 million to provide support due to temporary loss of business and revenue as a result of Covid-19

Funds will be distributed within three days of a submitting a successful application

The loan advance will not have to be repaid

SBA Debt Relief

This program will help provide support to small businesses by providing loan payment relief

The SBA will pay the principal and interest of new 7(a) loans issued before September 27, 2020

The SBA will pay the principal and interest of current 7(a) loans for six months

This program allows small businesses with existing relationships with an SBA Express Lender to receive up to $25,000 with minimal paperwork. The loans provide economic support to help alleviate the strain of temporary loss of revenue. Small businesses may qualify if they have an emergency need for funds while waiting for Economic Injury Disaster Loan approval or disbursement.

Terms include:

Funds up to $25,000

Expedited turnaround

Full or partial repayment by funds from the Emergency Injury Disaster Loan

To find an Express Bridge Loan Lender, contact the El Paso SBA Office by clicking here.