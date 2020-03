EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Wells Fargo is changing its hours of operation across the county to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Starting this week, most branches will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, according to a company news release.

There is more information on Wells Fargo’s branch locator.

“Many branches are offering drive-up services with lobbies open for appointments only,” a news release said.