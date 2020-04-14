“We need you.” Local restaurants ask for El Pasoans’ support.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One of the hardest-hit industries during the coronavirus pandemic has been locally owned and operated restaurants like State Line BBQ. So when the recent restrictions on restaurant dining went into effect, it left many scrambling to adapt.

“Things were just kicking in and things were switching into spring gear and it was going well we were actually doing very well and then all of a sudden things change,” said Mike Shahan, General Manager of State Line BBQ.

The Spring is a big time for restaurants like State Line that relies heavily on business brought in during the best ‘patio’ months.

“We had to get used to it. We had to get properly staffed. We had to put the right people in the right place. So, it was a learning curve for us too, but once we got it, I think we’ve become good at it,” said Shahan.

Restaurants like State Line BBQ have always offered a take-out option, but it’s not their main bread and butter. The restaurant was able to adapt and offer mobile transactions from the parking lot and curbside delivery.

They can’t do it alone though. Diners like Richard Ratliff are needed for local restaurants to stay in business through the pandemic. “We like to eat here when we can but since this virus is going around we have to get our foods take-out which makes it a little inconvenient, it’s not as fresh when we get home as it is when here but it’s always good it’s always very good,” Ratliff said.

“I always tell them I can’t wait till the day that I see you dining in the restaurant again,” said Shahan. “We have great food people love coming here we have a great atmosphere so we wanna get back to where we were. We need you, that’s a good way to put it. We need you. We’ll be here, we’ll continue to provide good food.”

Shahan and State Line BBQ aren’t alone when they say they love serving El Paso and Las Cruces and they’re anxious to get back to normal.