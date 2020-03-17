1  of  2
Breaking News
Las Cruces Diocese suspends Mass, including weddings and funerals Third COVID-19 case reported in El Paso

Vista Supermarket will open early for elderly customers

Business

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Vista Supermarket

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Vista Supermarkets will be opening half an hour early in order to serve the most vulnerable population in a cleaner environment.

Shoppers age 65 and older are welcome to shop from 6:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. before the store opens to the general public at 7 a.m. The adjusted hours will allow for elderly customers to shop with fewer people inside the store and in a store that has had limited contact with the general public since the last extensive cleaning.

In addition to the extended hours for elderly shoppers, the supermarket is also increasing the cleaning of cashier and department counters, bathrooms, handles, and other high traffic and high touch areas.

Regular business hours at Vista Supermarket are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Locations

  • Vista Central Market; 2231 N. Zaragoza Rd.
  • Vista Quality Market Socorro; 10005 Alameda Ave.
  • Vista Market Doniphan; 3920 Doniphan Dr.
  • Horizon Vista Market; 121 Kenazo Ave.
  • Montana Vista Market; 14700 Montana Ave.
  • Vista Quality Market Piedras; 3116 N. Piedras

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

Spring break on South Padre Island to be canceled

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring break on South Padre Island to be canceled"

Hidalgo County Judge declares disaster emergency

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hidalgo County Judge declares disaster emergency"

Sandra Sanchez on South Padre Island

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sandra Sanchez on South Padre Island"

City of Socorro issues disaster declaration

Thumbnail for the video titled "City of Socorro issues disaster declaration"

self-quarantine guidelines

Thumbnail for the video titled "self-quarantine guidelines"

Coronavirus Prevention: Are you washing your hands properly?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Prevention: Are you washing your hands properly?"
More Local