Vista Supermarket will open early for elderly customers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Vista Supermarkets will be opening half an hour early in order to serve the most vulnerable population in a cleaner environment.

Shoppers age 65 and older are welcome to shop from 6:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. before the store opens to the general public at 7 a.m. The adjusted hours will allow for elderly customers to shop with fewer people inside the store and in a store that has had limited contact with the general public since the last extensive cleaning.

In addition to the extended hours for elderly shoppers, the supermarket is also increasing the cleaning of cashier and department counters, bathrooms, handles, and other high traffic and high touch areas.

Regular business hours at Vista Supermarket are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

