United Bank of El Paso del Norte names new president

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – United Bank of El Paso del Norte has named Norm Peters as the new President of El Paso’s community bank.

The announcement was made by George Bailey, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

“In just a few short months, Norm has proven to be a great leader during this time of transition and repositioning. He has gained the trust and support of the employees and is focused on building an even firmer foundation to assure the continued growth, strength and security of the bank,” said Bailey.

Peters was previously United Bank’s interim President and, prior to that, Senior Vice President and Chief Lending Officer for Commercial Lending. With over 30 years of experience in El Paso’s financial market, some of Peter’s professional background includes serving on numerous community boards including The Rotary Club of West El Paso, YMCA, The El Paso Chamber of Commerce, UTEP Family Business Forum, Candlelighters of El Paso and KCOS Public Television.

“Our team has been positive, supportive and extremely dedicated as we work through the changes that are occurring, and our customers have commented that they are confident that the bank is secure and will be there to support their needs on a day-to-day basis,” said Peters.

This year, the bank made 429 Payroll Protection Program loans for a total of $53 million, which helped preserve 8,667 jobs and gained new customers in the process according to a release.

Dr. Louis Alpern, who was one of the bank’s customers to receive a PPP loan, said, “After having worked with the loan officers of the bank and going through the PPP application process, I now realize the value and importance of a community bank. We are now focusing our efforts on building a strong working relationship between the bank, its employees and the two governing boards which provide on-going support and service to our many customers.”

“The bank has always been in a strong position, with assets, deposits and income continuing to grow year-over-year. Our balance sheet remains robust,” said Peters.

“Nothing has changed. Our priorities and focus remain the same as we continue to strive to be the very best at serving our customers and the El Paso community.”