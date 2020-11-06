Tommy’s Express car wash brand coming to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Pasoans will soon have more options to keep their cars shiny and clean.

National car wash brand Tommy’s Express will open a location at 11330 Montwood Dr., near Planet Fitness and Albertson’s. Construction on the car wash started in October.

The company’s wash tunnels have a unique design with corner towers, rounded transparent roof and full-sized windows running the length of the 130-foot wash tunnel.

Tommy’s Express represents the best the car wash industry has to offer, from our commitment to customer experience to the custom, proprietary equipment we pioneered to give you the finest car wash result possible,” said Tommy’s Express company president Ryan Essenburg.

TommyClub unlimited wash memberships will be available for purchase via the Tommy’s Express app leading up to the site’s grand opening, allowing member vehicles to be admitted to the wash automatically via a proprietary license plate reader system.

