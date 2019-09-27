Three new stores moving into Cielo Vista Mall

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Cielo Vista Mall, the flagship shopping mall in east El Paso, could have suffered major losses with the opening of the Fountains at Farah. Instead, the shopping mall continues to thrive and add new retail options for customers.

Thursday, Simon Properties announced the addition of three new stores to the mall that will be opening this fall. The additions include BoxLunch, Hallmark Gold Crown, and Cuidado Con El Perro.

“We are pleased to welcome so many new tenants to our center,” said Shawna Thomson, general manager. “Cielo Vista Mall strives to exceed shopper expectations and we feel these exciting new additions will be well received by the El Paso community.”

Hallmark Gold Crown was the first of the trio to open, making their debut this week. The store is the oldest and largest manufacturer of greeting cards in the U.S. and also is known for its specialized gifts for occasions such as weddings, anniversaries and graduations. The 6,432 square-foot store is located on the lower level of the mall, near the Sears Court.

BoxLunch will be opening their doors to customers in late October. The retailer offers clothing and novelty items from brands like Disney, Harry Potter, DC Comics, and more. This is the first time BoxLunch will open a store in El Paso. The 2,493 square-foot store will open its doors next to Guess.

Finally, Cuidado Con El Perro is a renowned Mexican clothing brand which is expanding into U.S. markets with its second store location in Texas this fall. According to Simon, Cuidado Con El Perro is inspired by an urban lifestyle and is focused on creating unique and casual designs. Founded in Mexico in 2007, the 4,712 square-foot retail space will be located on the Lower Level in front of Macy’s.