These El Paso area business are hiring immediately

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Several employees are looking to make immediate hires in the El Paso area, according to Workforce Solutions Borderplex.

Anyone looking for a job should register and create a profile at WorkInTexas.com.

Here is a list of jobs available, according to Workforce Solutions:

EmployerPositionsJob Posting #Pay
AdeccoGeneral Labor/Local Delivery Driver14017315/14017307D.O.E/D.O.E
AerotekHand Packers 14043937$10.90/Hr
AlbertsonsCourtesy Clerk14036921D.O.E
AloricaCustomer Service Representative13974593D.O.E
Big LotsStore Associate/Stocker 14042830D.O.E
Cardinal HealthForklift Operator14041183$9/Hr
Caseem StaffingProduction Operator14045838$7.50/Hr
CVSRetail Store Associate14042957D.O.E
DatamarkCustomer Service Representative13996394$10.95/Hr
Dona Ana County Detention CenterDetention Center Officer Trainee14038163$13.79/Hr
E & E FoodsSeafood Processors in Alaska14026231$10/Hr
El Paso StaffingCustomer Service Representative14041791$12/Hr
EPT Integrity Asset ManagementService Technician13777898D.O.E
Food CityCashier 14049926D.O.E
HGSCustomer Service Representative14040686D.O.E
IGP Heavy Box Assembler/Sewing Machine Operator14043065/14043361$8/Hr-D.O.E
Jordan Foster ConstructionCarpenter14044480D.O.E
Justin BrandsMachine Operator/Stitch Operator7398172/8733910D.O.E
LOWES BIG8Cashier14045687D.O.E
OD ConstructionGeneral Labor/Pipe Layer14041047/ 14035316$11.89/Hr-$12.94/Hr
OMHSTEDE/EmcorService Order Dispatcher/HVAC Technician14047499/14045131D.O.E/D.O.E
O’ReillysParts Delivery14045846D.O.E
Outreach Health ServicesCaregiver/Special Caregiver13848807/14016998D.O.E/D.O.E
OVEANAHuman Resources Business Partner/Human Resources Clerk14039852/14040799D.O.E/D.O.E
Partner’s PersonnelWarehouse Production/Machine Operator/Sewing Machine Operators14028128/14015214/14043278D.O.E/D.O.E/D.O.E
Readyone IndustriesMechanic Garment/Quality Director/Quality Control Manager/Printer/Assistant General Manager14041742/ 14041789/ 14041877/ 14041889 / 14041938D.O.E/D.O.E/D.O.E/D.O.E/D.O.E
ResourceMFGForklift Drivers14045765D.O.E
Rooftoppers El PasoOffice Support/Skilled Roofer/Labor Roofer14037161/14037172/14037175D.O.E/D.O.E/D.O.E
Saenz Insurance AgencySales Producer/Telemarketer14038353/14038344$11-$17/Hr-$9/Hr
Site CorporationWork at Home Associate14049546$13.25/Hr
Sky TransportationOTR Over the Road Driver14026197$1200 Weekly
Spartan ConstructionBackhoe Operator/Belly Dump Driver/Excavator Operator/Loader Operator/Motor Grader Operator/Pipe Layer/Office Clerk14035273/14035358, 14035294/14035302/14035341/ 14035351/14035256D.O.E
SproutsCourtesy Clerk14040821D.O.E
TechnicaHeavy Equipment Operator/Gunsmith III Lead14046774/14046742D.O.E/D.O.E
TeleperformanceBilingual Social Media Specialist/Social Media Specialist14042932/14042914$18/Hr-$18/Hr-
The Toro Company Material Handler14036354D.O.E
Trans National TransportationCDL Drivers14042030D.O.E
TWCCustomer Service Representative14036002$14/Hr
US CensusCensus Takers14029957$19.45/Hr
Valley SupermarketButchers14049992D.O.E
WalmartCashier and Front End14041967D.O.E

For more information call 915-887-2600. Businesses who need employees can call 915-887-2332. 

