These El Paso area business are hiring immediately

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Several employees are looking to make immediate hires in the El Paso area, according to Workforce Solutions Borderplex.

Anyone looking for a job should register and create a profile at WorkInTexas.com.

Here is a list of jobs available, according to Workforce Solutions:

Employer Positions Job Posting # Pay Adecco General Labor/Local Delivery Driver 14017315/14017307 D.O.E/D.O.E Aerotek Hand Packers 14043937 $10.90/Hr Albertsons Courtesy Clerk 14036921 D.O.E Alorica Customer Service Representative 13974593 D.O.E Big Lots Store Associate/Stocker 14042830 D.O.E Cardinal Health Forklift Operator 14041183 $9/Hr Caseem Staffing Production Operator 14045838 $7.50/Hr CVS Retail Store Associate 14042957 D.O.E Datamark Customer Service Representative 13996394 $10.95/Hr Dona Ana County Detention Center Detention Center Officer Trainee 14038163 $13.79/Hr E & E Foods Seafood Processors in Alaska 14026231 $10/Hr El Paso Staffing Customer Service Representative 14041791 $12/Hr EPT Integrity Asset Management Service Technician 13777898 D.O.E Food City Cashier 14049926 D.O.E HGS Customer Service Representative 14040686 D.O.E IGP Heavy Box Assembler/Sewing Machine Operator 14043065/14043361 $8/Hr-D.O.E Jordan Foster Construction Carpenter 14044480 D.O.E Justin Brands Machine Operator/Stitch Operator 7398172/8733910 D.O.E LOWES BIG8 Cashier 14045687 D.O.E OD Construction General Labor/Pipe Layer 14041047/ 14035316 $11.89/Hr-$12.94/Hr OMHSTEDE/Emcor Service Order Dispatcher/HVAC Technician 14047499/14045131 D.O.E/D.O.E O’Reillys Parts Delivery 14045846 D.O.E Outreach Health Services Caregiver/Special Caregiver 13848807/14016998 D.O.E/D.O.E OVEANA Human Resources Business Partner/Human Resources Clerk 14039852/14040799 D.O.E/D.O.E Partner’s Personnel Warehouse Production/Machine Operator/Sewing Machine Operators 14028128/14015214/14043278 D.O.E/D.O.E/D.O.E Readyone Industries Mechanic Garment/Quality Director/Quality Control Manager/Printer/Assistant General Manager 14041742/ 14041789/ 14041877/ 14041889 / 14041938 D.O.E/D.O.E/D.O.E/D.O.E/D.O.E ResourceMFG Forklift Drivers 14045765 D.O.E Rooftoppers El Paso Office Support/Skilled Roofer/Labor Roofer 14037161/14037172/14037175 D.O.E/D.O.E/D.O.E Saenz Insurance Agency Sales Producer/Telemarketer 14038353/14038344 $11-$17/Hr-$9/Hr Site Corporation Work at Home Associate 14049546 $13.25/Hr Sky Transportation OTR Over the Road Driver 14026197 $1200 Weekly Spartan Construction Backhoe Operator/Belly Dump Driver/Excavator Operator/Loader Operator/Motor Grader Operator/Pipe Layer/Office Clerk 14035273/14035358, 14035294/14035302/14035341/ 14035351/14035256 D.O.E Sprouts Courtesy Clerk 14040821 D.O.E Technica Heavy Equipment Operator/Gunsmith III Lead 14046774/14046742 D.O.E/D.O.E Teleperformance Bilingual Social Media Specialist/Social Media Specialist 14042932/14042914 $18/Hr-$18/Hr- The Toro Company Material Handler 14036354 D.O.E Trans National Transportation CDL Drivers 14042030 D.O.E TWC Customer Service Representative 14036002 $14/Hr US Census Census Takers 14029957 $19.45/Hr Valley Supermarket Butchers 14049992 D.O.E Walmart Cashier and Front End 14041967 D.O.E

For more information call 915-887-2600. Businesses who need employees can call 915-887-2332.