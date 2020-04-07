These El Paso area business are hiring immediately

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Several employees are looking to make immediate hires in the El Paso area, according to Workforce Solutions Borderplex.
Anyone looking for a job should register and create a profile at WorkInTexas.com.
Here is a list of jobs available, according to Workforce Solutions:
|Employer
|Positions
|Job Posting #
|Pay
|Adecco
|General Labor/Local Delivery Driver
|14017315/14017307
|D.O.E/D.O.E
|Aerotek
|Hand Packers
|14043937
|$10.90/Hr
|Albertsons
|Courtesy Clerk
|14036921
|D.O.E
|Alorica
|Customer Service Representative
|13974593
|D.O.E
|Big Lots
|Store Associate/Stocker
|14042830
|D.O.E
|Cardinal Health
|Forklift Operator
|14041183
|$9/Hr
|Caseem Staffing
|Production Operator
|14045838
|$7.50/Hr
|CVS
|Retail Store Associate
|14042957
|D.O.E
|Datamark
|Customer Service Representative
|13996394
|$10.95/Hr
|Dona Ana County Detention Center
|Detention Center Officer Trainee
|14038163
|$13.79/Hr
|E & E Foods
|Seafood Processors in Alaska
|14026231
|$10/Hr
|El Paso Staffing
|Customer Service Representative
|14041791
|$12/Hr
|EPT Integrity Asset Management
|Service Technician
|13777898
|D.O.E
|Food City
|Cashier
|14049926
|D.O.E
|HGS
|Customer Service Representative
|14040686
|D.O.E
|IGP
|Heavy Box Assembler/Sewing Machine Operator
|14043065/14043361
|$8/Hr-D.O.E
|Jordan Foster Construction
|Carpenter
|14044480
|D.O.E
|Justin Brands
|Machine Operator/Stitch Operator
|7398172/8733910
|D.O.E
|LOWES BIG8
|Cashier
|14045687
|D.O.E
|OD Construction
|General Labor/Pipe Layer
|14041047/ 14035316
|$11.89/Hr-$12.94/Hr
|OMHSTEDE/Emcor
|Service Order Dispatcher/HVAC Technician
|14047499/14045131
|D.O.E/D.O.E
|O’Reillys
|Parts Delivery
|14045846
|D.O.E
|Outreach Health Services
|Caregiver/Special Caregiver
|13848807/14016998
|D.O.E/D.O.E
|OVEANA
|Human Resources Business Partner/Human Resources Clerk
|14039852/14040799
|D.O.E/D.O.E
|Partner’s Personnel
|Warehouse Production/Machine Operator/Sewing Machine Operators
|14028128/14015214/14043278
|D.O.E/D.O.E/D.O.E
|Readyone Industries
|Mechanic Garment/Quality Director/Quality Control Manager/Printer/Assistant General Manager
|14041742/ 14041789/ 14041877/ 14041889 / 14041938
|D.O.E/D.O.E/D.O.E/D.O.E/D.O.E
|ResourceMFG
|Forklift Drivers
|14045765
|D.O.E
|Rooftoppers El Paso
|Office Support/Skilled Roofer/Labor Roofer
|14037161/14037172/14037175
|D.O.E/D.O.E/D.O.E
|Saenz Insurance Agency
|Sales Producer/Telemarketer
|14038353/14038344
|$11-$17/Hr-$9/Hr
|Site Corporation
|Work at Home Associate
|14049546
|$13.25/Hr
|Sky Transportation
|OTR Over the Road Driver
|14026197
|$1200 Weekly
|Spartan Construction
|Backhoe Operator/Belly Dump Driver/Excavator Operator/Loader Operator/Motor Grader Operator/Pipe Layer/Office Clerk
|14035273/14035358, 14035294/14035302/14035341/ 14035351/14035256
|D.O.E
|Sprouts
|Courtesy Clerk
|14040821
|D.O.E
|Technica
|Heavy Equipment Operator/Gunsmith III Lead
|14046774/14046742
|D.O.E/D.O.E
|Teleperformance
|Bilingual Social Media Specialist/Social Media Specialist
|14042932/14042914
|$18/Hr-$18/Hr-
|The Toro Company
|Material Handler
|14036354
|D.O.E
|Trans National Transportation
|CDL Drivers
|14042030
|D.O.E
|TWC
|Customer Service Representative
|14036002
|$14/Hr
|US Census
|Census Takers
|14029957
|$19.45/Hr
|Valley Supermarket
|Butchers
|14049992
|D.O.E
|Walmart
|Cashier and Front End
|14041967
|D.O.E
For more information call 915-887-2600. Businesses who need employees can call 915-887-2332.