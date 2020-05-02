There’s a (virtual) Cinco de Mayo party at Taco Cabana, and you’re invited

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The coronavirus pandemic feels like it’s taking a lot away from our social lives. We’ve missed gathering with friends and family for Easter and we’ve missed the Queen of Tejano’s birthday.

Taco Cabana is hoping to make everything better.

The taco chain is ready to kick off Cinco de Mayo at-home celebrations beginning Saturday with musical performances on Facebook with a tribute to the Selena by Cristina Amaro and Latin keyboard artist Juan Paul Hernandez beginning at 2 p.m. MST Saturday, May 2. It will continue on May 5 from 4 to 5 p.m. MST.

You don’t have to party empty-handed. Taco Cabana is cooking up a special Cinco de Mayo menu for families who want to celebrate together. The menu includes a gallon of on-the-rocks margaritas (lime, strawberry, or new mango flavor) made with Margaritaville tequila (manufacturer-sealed bottle) for $34.99, shots of tequila plus a collectible Taco Cabana shot class for $3, Bacardi and Coke for $4, Kickin’ Grande Nachos for $9.49, and Nutella Empanadas by the pair or by the dozen.

Taco Cabana is also offering ready-to-cook and heat items such as seasoned steak fajita meat, ground beef, shredded chicken or a dozen flautas.

If you’re not interested in buying a whole gallon of margaritas, the to-go menu also includes $2 lime, strawberry or new mango margaritas, $4 Bacardi Rum Strawberry Daquiris, $5 Tito’s Vodka Strawberry Limeades as well as a selection of bottled beers.

Find the full Taco Cabana menu, at tacocabana.com.