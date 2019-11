Thanksgiving, Black Friday hours for stores in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Every year it seems like the Thanksgiving and Black Friday shopping craze continues to grow.

Here is a quick look at what is open and what time you can start shopping.

Cielo Vista Mall – 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Thanksgiving/ 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday.

Sunland Park Mall – Open all day Thanksgiving/ 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday.

Bassett Place – 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving/ 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday.

The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso – 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving until 10 p.m. on Friday.

Walmart – 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving all the way through Friday.

Target – 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Thanksgiving/ Opens at 7 a.m. on Friday.

Kohls – 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving all the way through Friday.

Best Buy – 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Thanksgiving/ Opens at 8 a.m. on Friday.

Macy’s – 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Thanksgiving/ 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday.

GameStop – 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thanksgiving/ Opens at 7 a.m. on Friday.

JCPenney – 2 p.m. on Thursday all the way through Friday.

Sears – 6 p.m. to Midnight on Thursday/ Opens at 5 a.m. on Friday.

Costco – Opens 9 a.m. on Friday.

Sam’s Club – Opens 7 a.m. on Friday.

Home Depot – Opens 6 a.m. on Friday.

Lowe’s – Opens 6 a.m. on Friday.

Bed Bath & Beyond – 5 p.m. to Midnight on Thursday/ Opens at 6 a.m. on Friday.

Dick’s Sporting Goods – 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Thursday/Opens 5 a.m. on Friday.