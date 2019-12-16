Sprouts to host National Hiring Day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Area Sprouts Farmers Market stores are hosting their National Hiring Day event on Tuesday, December 17 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The healthy grocery chain will hold interviews across nearly 340 stores from coast to coast with approximately 1,000 full and part-time, non-seasonal positions open to meet local demand.

Interviews will be held at each Sprouts location, and available positions can be found at sprouts.com/careers.

Sprouts have three El Paso locations. They boast competitive pay, employee discounts, and opportunities for professional growth. Last year, Sprouts team members saved more than $12 million through store discounts. Sprouts has awarded more than $1 million in scholarships to team members and dependents since 2009.

“Our knowledgeable team members are instrumental as Sprouts expands healthy food access to communities from coast to coast,” said Timmi Zalatoris, VP of Human Resources. “These non-seasonal positions across the store offer a great opportunity to learn and grow a career.”

Employment opportunities include:

Department Managers and Assistant Department Managers (Produce, Deli, Meat and Seafood, Vitamins and Body Care, Grocery, Bakery and more)

Cashiers

Clerks (all departments)

Courtesy Clerks (checkout assistants)

Backup Receivers and Scan Coordinators

Open positions vary by store location. Sprouts stores in Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma are not participating in National Hiring Day.