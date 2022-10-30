EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A handful of El Paso area Jiffy Lube service centers invite all active, retired and veteran military to their location for a special 50 percent off any oil change on Friday, Nov. 11.

The offer is valid at the following locations: 7045 S Desert Blvd.; 1389 George Dieter; and 9980 Kenworthy St.

These locations, which are owned and operated by Jiffy Lube franchisee Stonebriar Auto Services, LLC, offer a range of automotive services including brakes, tires, alignments as well as the Jiffy Lube Signature Service Oil Change.