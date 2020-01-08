SmileDirectClub to begin selling dental products at Walmart

CNN – SmileDirectClub has made an exclusive deal with Walmart.

The teledentistry company makes clear plastic teether aligners.

The deal means that Smile Direct Club will now be able to sell its products at Walmart.

SmileDirectClub’s oral care product line will include an electric toothbrush, a tooth whitening system, flosser, and toothpaste.

It will also have an ultrasonic UV cleaner to sanitize retainers, dentures, and more.

The toothbrush will cost $24.98 and the whitening kit will be $39.89.

The company’s stock surged Monday after they announced the deal.