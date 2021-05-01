See inside the Glass House for sale in Maryland

(NEXSTAR) — A glass house straight out of a fairytale has hit the market for $1.7 million in Monkton, Md., a small town in Baltimore County.

The 5,700-sq.-ft. home is built like a skyscraper, in that it lacks entirely load-bearing walls. Rather, the house is supported by a series of poles and beams that connect at the ceiling.

The realtor, Alisa Goldsmith of W Home Group, knows 1910 Corbridge Ln. well — she lives there with her husband, three children and two dogs. The tasteful interior design has Goldsmith to thank, as well, as she designed the inside of the home in its entirety. The house was designed and built in 1990 by a husband-and-wife architect duo, named Bill and Pam Parsons.

While it may seem that the house lacks privacy due to its plethora of windows, Goldsmith says she’s never felt “exposed or self-conscious.” Automatic Lutron shades can be deployed to cover the windows, but “we barely use them.”

The 5-bedroom, 6-bathroom house has inspired some heated debate. Goldsmith says most people either fall in love with it, or don’t get it.

“Everyone has very strong opinions about it, there’s no neutral ground. Everyone’s either obsessed or they have a lot to say,” she said.

Beyond the glass, the most unique aspect of the house is undoubtedly its setting.

The property is situated just steps from the idyllic Gunpowder River, which offers canoeing, kayaking, fly fishing and tubing.

“I couldn’t believe you could have a waterfront house in Baltimore County,” Goldsmith said.

You can view the listing’s website here.