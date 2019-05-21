Reusable straws inspire an El Paso small business startup

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - An El Paso small business is becoming popular for what it is trying to do for the environment.

Aimee Carrillo said using a plastic straw every time you go out to eat makes a huge impact on our environment and the community.

She said she started her business called "By Aimee Oh" on accident. Carrillo ordered herself a reusable straw and friends and family all wanted one so she decided to start selling them herself.

She likes informing people about how straws make an impact.

"The plastic straws we use them for 20, 10 minutes depending on how thirsty you are, and they end up in the environment forever," Carrillo said.

She also offers reusable bags, shampoo bars for pets, and bamboo toothbrushes. You can buy your straws with a small reusable case made by women in Juarez.

The following local restaurants that sell By Aimee Oh straws:

Juicery Plus

Savage Goods

Podium Finish Sport Boutique & Cafe

Global Coffee

Ur New Image

On Next Sunday

The Sandwich Shop

Carrillo will also be at the Downtown Farmers Market on May 25.

To learn more about her products, click here.