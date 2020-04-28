Report: Nearly 30k jobs lost in El Paso region in April

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Sobering data released by the Borderplex Workforce Solutions Monday indicate nearly 30,000 people in the El Paso region filed for unemployment so far in April, more than double the number of people who filed in March.

According to the data, 31,609 people filed for unemployment since March 29 in the El Paso region. The region stretches through Big Bend and includes claims made in Hudspeth, Culberson, Jeff Davis, Presidio, and Brewster Counties. Borderplex Workforce says 703 unemployment claims were from individuals living in rural areas outside El Paso County.

As the month comes to a close, it paints a dark picture for El Paso as the number of unemployment claims in April appears to be double March’s claims.

January -1,175

February – 1,362

March – 15,474

April (through 4/24) – 28,964

The hardest hit areas in El Paso are on the East side, with 79936, 79938, and 79928 zip codes representing three of the top four zip codes by unemployment claims.

These numbers represent raw data from the Borderplex Workforce Solutions provided with data from the Texas Workforce Solutions. April’s comprehensive monthly report is expected by mid-May.