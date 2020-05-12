Progam lanched to help struggling businesses and workers amid pandemic

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Workforce Solutions Borderplex (WSB) lanched a virtual rapid Response Program Monday aimed at offering personalized plans for businesses and workers affected by COVID-19 closures and cutbacks.
“We built our Rapid Response team during this stressful time and we are proud to offer the resources and information that should guide anyone who needs it along the way,” said Workforce Solutions Borderplex CEO, Leila Melendez.
“We are especially hopeful that jobseekers will take advantage of this downtime for the paid training programs to add additional skills and sharpen the ones they already have.”
Personalized plans for jobseekers include a variety of services, such as:
- Job Search
- Resume Assistance
- Labor Market Information
- Career Guidance
- Free Training
- Education Courses
Personalized plans for businesses include a variety of services, such as:
- Free Job Postings
- Fidelity Bonding
- Work Opportunity Tax Credit
- Small Business and Community Resources
- Job Candidate Screenings
For more information, please email the program team directly at rapidresponse@borderplexjobs.com.