New home construction dropped last month but expected to bounce back

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Severe winter weather is being blamed for a steep decline in new home construction in February.

The building of new homes and apartments plummeted in February, falling more than 10 percent in the United States.

Applications for new construction also dropped by nearly 11 percent, according to data from the U.S. Department of Commerce.

According to the National Association of Home Builders, higher material costs and interest rates also played a role in lower housing production numbers. In an article about February’s numbers, NAHB said that “single-family starts decreased 8.5 percent to a 1.04 million seasonally adjusted annual rate. The multifamily sector, which includes apartment buildings and condos, decreased 15 percent to a 381,000 pace.”

NAHB Chairman Chuck Fowke said that “builders are slowing some production of single-family homes as lumber and other material costs, along with interest rates, continue to rise. Shortages of lumber and other building materials, including appliances, are putting future construction expansion at risk.”

Economists are still optimistic that the new-home sector will bounce back due to both very low mortgage rates and a rise in demand.

A lot of that demand is coming from Americans who want to move into bigger homes after being cooped up during the pandemic and have been working from home.