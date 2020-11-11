MUTTS Canine Cantina set to expand to the Sun City

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Finally a place where you and your furry friend can both enjoy a day out. MUTTS Canine Cantina has signed a multi-unit franchise deal that will bring a location to El Paso.

In a statement provided to KTSM 9 News, a representative with MUTTS Canine Cantina says the franchise plans on opening its doors to the El Paso community no later than September 2021 in West El Paso.

MUTTS Canine Cantina is the fastest growing pet eatertainment brand in America that provides a unique experience for dogs and their owners.

“It is an exciting time to join the MUTTS Canine Cantina family. While 2020 has been a year filled with unexpected challenges, one thing is certain – people have been spending more time outdoors and looking for unique ways to enjoy themselves with their pets,” said franchisee April Mendoza of Pups and Pals.

The addition of the MUTTS Canine Cantina franchise fills a need in the community for a safe, outdoor dining experience combined with an entertainment element for pets and their owners.

