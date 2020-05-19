More than 60,000 El Paso jobs lost since March

Business

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — While the number of new unemployment claimants decreased the second week in May, it is still much higher than the average number of claims made before the economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus.

Workforce Solutions Borderplex released data from April 26 through May 14 Monday, showing 3,172 new unemployment claims were filed from May 10 -14. The numbers represent an incomplete data set, only spanning four days. The prior week accounted for 4,687 new claims.

Overall, Workforce Solutions Borderplex says 62,609 people in the region have filed for unemployment since January 1 — 60,072 of those just since March. Their data does not account for individuals who may have filed for unemployment but have since obtained other jobs or have returned to work.

While the official unemployment numbers through April have yet to be released, they are projected to be at record highs. The updated report is expected later this week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Sun City sees large swarms of bugs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sun City sees large swarms of bugs"

Investigators talk about new Catalyst project called Locked in Limbo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Investigators talk about new Catalyst project called Locked in Limbo"

Loretto Academy Seniors celebrated on what would have been graduation day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Loretto Academy Seniors celebrated on what would have been graduation day"

Gov. Greg Abbott says pro sports in Texas can resume without fans on May 31

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Greg Abbott says pro sports in Texas can resume without fans on May 31"

El Paso couple who recovered from COVID-19 shares story, urges other recovered patients to donate plasma

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso couple who recovered from COVID-19 shares story, urges other recovered patients to donate plasma"

Final fugitive captured for role in consulate employees 2010 murder in Juarez

Thumbnail for the video titled "Final fugitive captured for role in consulate employees 2010 murder in Juarez"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link