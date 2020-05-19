More than 60,000 El Paso jobs lost since March

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — While the number of new unemployment claimants decreased the second week in May, it is still much higher than the average number of claims made before the economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus.

Workforce Solutions Borderplex released data from April 26 through May 14 Monday, showing 3,172 new unemployment claims were filed from May 10 -14. The numbers represent an incomplete data set, only spanning four days. The prior week accounted for 4,687 new claims.

Overall, Workforce Solutions Borderplex says 62,609 people in the region have filed for unemployment since January 1 — 60,072 of those just since March. Their data does not account for individuals who may have filed for unemployment but have since obtained other jobs or have returned to work.

While the official unemployment numbers through April have yet to be released, they are projected to be at record highs. The updated report is expected later this week.