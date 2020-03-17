Mesa Street Grill closes dining rooms, moves to delivery and curbside pickup

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Mesa Street Grill is one of the first local restaurants to close dining rooms in favor of delivery or curbside pickup services beginning Wednesday.

The restaurant’s owner Aaron Means posted the update on Facebook Monday evening.

“You know that we live for hospitality, so as you can imagine having to close our dine-in experience is devastating news. While there is currently no official state government mandate for us to close our dining rooms, we know this is the right decision to protect the health and safety of our staff, their families and the extended community,” Means said.

The restaurant currently employs 53 people, some of whom will be furloughed during the dining room closure. The restaurant says they’re doing everything they can to help ease the burden of those employees during this time.

Mesa Street Grill’s Chef and his team are working to create new menus and wine lists customized for take-out customers. Their senior staff will be moving to line positions to run the kitchens, phones and delivery systems.

The restaurant says they’ll be matching the amount of your order with a gift card of 50% of the amount of your purchase for use once they reopen dining rooms. For delivery or take-out orders contact Mesa Street Grill at (915) 532-1881.