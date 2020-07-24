McDonald’s to pause reopening of some U.S. dining rooms

A McDonald’s sign is seen above the fast food restaurant on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 near downtown Los Angeles. McDonald’s has agreed to a $26 million settlement of a long-running class-action lawsuit over wages and work conditions at corporate-run locations in California. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

(NBC) – McDonald’s is pausing the reopening of its dining rooms again.

The fast-food giant is extending the pause another 30 days as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in some parts of the country.

Franchisees who have already reopened dining rooms and are not facing local rollbacks can decide if they want to keep them open, officials said.

The company will also require customers to wear face coverings starting August 1, 2020.

Employees will receive extra training to handle customers who do not want to wear masks.