McDonald’s offering free Egg McMuffin on March 2

(CNN) – You can get a free Egg McMuffin at McDonald’s on Monday, March 2 as part of the chain’s “National Egg McMuffin Day.”

It comes as the 50th anniversary of the Egg McMuffin approaches next year.

To claim yours, you need to download the McDonald’s app and create an account. Then show up at participating McDonald’s restaurants between 6 and 10:30 a.m. local time and claim yours.

There’s no purchase necessary.

Interestingly, “National Egg McMuffin Day” just happens to be the same day Wendy’s launches its breakfast menu across the U.S.