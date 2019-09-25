McDonald’s announces partnership with Amazon Alexa, looks to fill 704 positions in El Paso

FILE – In this Monday, July 1, 2019, file photo, a “Now Hiring” sign appears on a bus stop in front of a McDonald’s restaurant in Miami. Starting Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, McDonald’s Corp. will let job seekers start an application by using voice commands on their smartphones with Amazon’s Alexa or Google’s Assistant. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — McDonald’s announced an integration with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant Wednesday, making the job application process to the fast-food chain even easier. This comes as McDonald’s looks to hire 704 employees in El Paso by the end of 2019.

To apply for a job, candidates will just need to say something along the lines of “Alexa, help me get a job at a McDonald’s restaurant.”

“We must continue to innovate and think of creative, and in this case, groundbreaking ways to meet potential job seekers on devices they are already using, like Alexa,” said McDonald’s Executive Vice President & Chief People Officer David Fairhurst. “Alexa has many of the qualities we look for on our teams — friendly, responsive and fun. I am looking forward to having our application process simplified with Alexa.”

You can also use any device with the Google Assistant built-in by saying, “Ok Google, talk to McDonald’s Apply Thru.”As the Apply Thru is further developed for the Google Assistant, the Action will be activated by simply saying, “Ok Google, help me get a job at McDonald’s.”

According to McDonald’s, the partnership is part of the company’s larger Made at McDonald’s campaign, which highlights all of the opportunities a first job, part-time job or lifelong career at McDonald’s can create.

In the U.S., 128,401 McDonald’s crew members have gone on to become nurses, 489,302 have made a career teaching and 2,403,460 have become entrepreneurs, according to a recent Made at McDonald’s survey completed by the company.